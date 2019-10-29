New shop announces move into Bognor Regis

A new shop is looking to hire people as the company prepares to move into to Bognor Regis.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill will be moving into the former Store 21 premises in London Road.

A sign in the shop window reads: "Hiring now. Various positions available in our new Bognor Regis store. Candidates must be fully flexible.

"If you are seeking an exciting new role in a fast paced environment please take your CV into the store in a sealed envelope marker private and confidential and marked for the attention of the manager."

The company is yet to confirm an opening date but has been approached for comment.