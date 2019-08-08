New bar opening in Chichester tomorrow

A brand-new cocktail bar is opening in Chichester tomorrow (Friday August 9).

The cocktail, wine and gin bar, Bar 54, will be opening from 4pm in North Street with a free glass of prosecco on offer to visitors.

Bar manager Ollie Phillips said the independent venue would be bringing a 'different vision' to cocktails.

Consultant Nick Marshall has been working with the owners to get the venue up and running.

He said: "It will have a more premium offering and North Street is getting the reputation of being more premium. Chichester needs to offer something to everyone and I think North Street is going to fulfil that reality.

"I think in the drinks market people want an experience now. and people want a different experience and with quite a few similar independents it allows people to hop between them."

Bar 54 will be open Wednesday to Sunday 4pm to 11pm and management are looking to hire about half a dozen staff.