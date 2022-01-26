Mount Noddy launches donation drive, telling residents 'Donate, Don't Dump'

In an appeal on Facebook, the charity asked people to consider donating their pre-loved items instead of disposing of them.

To make this easier for residents, Mount Noddy volunteers will be travelling to different locations in West Sussex to collect items themselves.

The first drop-off location will be at Barnham Village Hall, where volunteers will be on hand to collect donations from 10am - 2pm on Thursday, February 3.

RSPCA Sussex Chichester & District Branch charity shop. Picture by Derek Martin.

The charity told people to 'keep an eye out' on social media to find out where the collection van will be located each week.

The appeal said:

"Please think of donating your pre-loved items to us rather than throw it away or taking it to the council tip.

"Our charity shops in Bognor, Chichester, Horsham, Littlehampton and Worthing provide a sustainable and ethical option for unwanted clothes, books, and other household items.

"If you don't want it and it is in good condition, please donate it to us. We are in urgent need of: clothing, footwear, bags, accessories, bric-a-brac, books, jewellery, CDs and DVDs.

"Please bring donated goods to our van visiting your local area."