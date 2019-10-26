KFC set to open in Rustington

Popcorn chicken lovers will be pleased to hear that KFC is opening a new branch in Rustington.

A sign has been put up on the frontage of a vacant shop in Broadmark Parade, which used to be Home Nursing Supplies, reading ‘KFC opening soon’.

Those in the village desperate to indulge in a meal from the American fast food chain had previously had to travel to nearby branches at the Bognor Retail Park or Goring Road.

KFC has been contacted for more information.

It is not the only new big name being welcomed to the village – Waterstones bookstore opened a new branch in Rustington this morning.

What other stores or restaurants would you like to see in Rustington? Let us know at letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk

SEE MORE: Littlehampton fireworks display postponed

Tonnes of old fishing nets in Littlehampton to be recycled into products in a first for Sussex

East Preston care home rewards staff for long service