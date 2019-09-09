Former Selsey micropub to become a shop after Crab Pot moves to bigger site

The former home of The Crab Pot in Selsey is due to revert back to being a shop after the micropub moved to a bigger space in the High Street.

Chichester District Council has granted permission for the ground floor unit at 145 High Street, the former home of the micropub, to revert back to being a retail space.

The unit was previously used as a tea shop and a hairdressers before it became The Crab Pot micropub in 2017.

Edward Sye, the owner of the micropub, applied earlier this year to move the business to a bigger site just four doors down the high street.

He told the Observer at the time: “Really it’s because the pub is very popular and sometimes there is no room to get everyone in. We want to expand our offer so we can do food and beer matchings.”

The application was approved in July after many residents supported the move.

The business moved three weeks ago and Mr Sye said it had been ‘very busy’ ever since.

Mr Sye said a shop was due to open at the former micropub space on a temporary basis until his lease runs out at the end of October.

The Crab Pot was voted Western Sussex CAMRA Pub of The Year 2018 and Runner up in Sussex CAMRA Pub of the Year 2018.

Find out more about the business by visiting www.crabpotmicropub.co.uk

