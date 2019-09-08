Dozens of new jobs coming to Littlehampton area through recruitment drive

A recruitment event in Littlehampton is set to advertise dozens of new jobs in the area.

The West Sussex County Council Proud to Care team is advertising more than 70 vacancies for people considering a career in care.

Next Friday (September 20), the team will be hosting a drop-in event from 10am to 2pm at the Littlehampton Girl Guiding Centre in Duke Street where interested parties can speak to local care providers and find out about the opportunities.

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults and health, said: “At this time of year, a number of people may be thinking about looking for new career opportunities and there are few jobs more rewarding than in the care sector making a positive difference to people’s lives on a daily basis.



“Our event in Littlehampton will give people the chance to find out more about local opportunities as well as meet members of our care team who will be on hand to answer questions.”

The event is part of an ongoing campaign to recruit more care workers across West Sussex.

Roles available include those of nurses, nursing associates, senior carers, team leaders, residential carers, support workers, personal assistants, activity co-ordinators, live-in carers and recovery workers.

Full-time and part-time roles are available, as well as positions with flexible hours.

For more information about working in care and the forthcoming event in Littlehampton, visit www.proudtocarewestsussex.com or email proudtocare@westsussex.gov.uk



