Deliveroo comes to Bognor: Here's what you need to know

With the arrival of Deliveroo in Bognor Regis today (Thursday October 31), here's what you need to know...

Restaurants like KFC and Burger King along with local gems like Cardamom Bay and The Mezze will be available to order on the platform.

The company is giving customers 25 per cent off orders for the next four weeks, if they pay with Visa, with a minimum spend of £20 with participating restaurants.

Harrison Foster, regional director in the UK: "Launching in Bognor Regis is a key milestone for Deliveroo.

"Bognor Regis has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants, so we’re excited to connect them. We look forward to working with our new restaurant partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses.

"Deliveroo will also create work for 50 local riders and are thrilled to offer a flexible role to the community.”

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables you to find local food in your area, the British company has seen great success and is now available in 13 different countries.

It works with both the best independent restaurants like Cardamom Bay and The Mezze and also well-known high street favourites like KFC and Burger King.

To celebrate the launch, Deliveroo will also be giving away hundreds of free doughnuts around the town centre this Saturday November 2.

It is hoped launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Bognor Regis who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.

More than 50 jobs will be created for people in Bognor Regis over the course of the first year, with the majority of these being Deliveroo riders, who aim to deliver food, which will be cooked, fresh to order and delivered from the restaurant kitchen to the customers’ door, desk or even the park.

This comes as Deliveroo has announced nationwide expansion into a further 50 towns and cities in the UK this summer and autumn, opening in 10 new locations in July alone. The company will also be extending further into the suburbs in every existing city or town that it currently operates in.

The expansion is part of Deliveroo’s drive to reach an additional 6.5 million homes and be available to over half the population in the UK by the end of the year.

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 5pm and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways and high-quality chain restaurants.