Chalk Restaurant and Tasting Room will open its doors to the public on December 7, serving guests breakfasts and lunches from 8am until 5pm. Dinner service will commence in spring 2022.

The new restaurant will be in a renovated 18th century threshing barn which will be able to host 60 people, including a private dining room for ten people and an outside courtyard.

Much of the furniture for the restaurant is handmade, and has been crafted in workshops on the estate, while the crockery is also handmade and sourced locally.

The restaurant will use the best seasonal produce.

The concept for the food which Chalk will serve is simple; showcasing the best seasonal produce from the Estate and nearby artisan suppliers. The menu will offer a variety of imaginative dishes which can be paired with Wiston Estate’s award-winning wines alongside a selection of equally outstanding wines from some of our favourite producers around the world.

Chef Andrew Fellows has been working with the estate since August, planning the menus and getting to know the local suppliers.

He said: “I’ve recently discovered Beal’s Farm Charcuterie. They’re in North Chailey and use Mangalitza pigs for their products. The flavour in their salumi and other items is testament to their respect for the animal’s welfare, as well as the dedication to their craft. We’ll definitely be using them for Chalk.”

Andrew has also been scouring the estate foraging for wild herbs, berries and fruits which will be used in the restaurant. The menu will include the likes of pickled elderberries, damsons, borage, fennel, wild radishes, sea buckthorn and mugwort all foraged from the estate.

Chef Andrew Fellows

Alongside the restaurant there will be a tasting room and wine shop, offering visitors the opportunity to taste selections of the Wiston Estate wines, and tours of the vineyards and winery.

The tours and tastings will open from January 2022, and offer a variety of different options for guests to choose from. For example; The Vineyard & Winery Safari Tour, available during the

summer months, will take guests through the production area of the winery, then out through the vineyards to our secluded Wine Barn at the foot of the vines, with tastings of our wines

throughout.

Richard Goring, CEO of Wiston Estate said: “We are incredibly excited about this development at North Farm. We hope Chalk will be a major step in our mission to open up the estate and

welcome people here, as well as showing off the wonderful produce which this land gives us.”

Chalk Restaurant and Tasting Room, Wiston Estate Winery, North Farm, Washington, West Sussex RB20 4BB.