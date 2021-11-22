The Ivy in Chichester: Latest plans for new restaurant revealed

In September, this newspaper reported on a licensing application submitted by The Ivy, for permission to sell alcohol and play recorded music at the former site of Topshop.

Now further plans (21/03118/FUL) have been put forward by the company which include proposals for outdoor seating, the installation of lanterns as well as planting equipment and the display of advertisements.

The outdoor seating plan comprises of twelve tables with 36 seats.

21/03118/FUL

The ground floor plan includes a round bar area with 18 seats. It is hoped that the restaurant area will have seating for well over 100 customers.

Troja restaurants Ltd, the holding company for The Ivy, said: "The Ivy pride themselves on the inimitable service and vibrant surroundings for which has been revered to a select group of upmarket brasseries and neighbourhood cafes.

"Each restaurant within the Ivy Collection is designed to deliver a memorable experience that is synonymous with the Ivy’s unique style.

"Whilst originating in Central London, The Ivy are expanding to a number of handpicked locations across the UK. Their restaurants feature modern British dishes drawn from their extensive menu, serving breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner.

"As such, their restaurants contribute to the vitality and viability of the centres in which they are located throughout the day and into the night-time."

The company added that no retail operators have expressed any interest in bringing this site forward for retail uses.

It went on to say that if other uses for the site, including restaurants, are not considered it will be 'likely the units will remain vacant'.

A spokesman added in a letter to Chichester District Council: "Retailers are struggling at present and more and more retail units are being forced to close. This is as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a cultural shift towards online shopping.

"Town and city centres are seeing more leisure, restaurant and bar uses within town centres to bring people back to these areas and improve their viability and vitality.

"People are opting to use town and city centres for socialising and enjoying the food and drink offer as opposed to visiting for the shops."