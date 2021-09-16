Sallie-Anne Lent, who owns the hotel, said: “We moved to Petworth as both my son and husband play polo so we thought we could combine both our passions and look for a house that would suit us and the dogs.

“When we found the house there were paw prints in the tiles I just knew it was the house for us.”

The family got their first dog when their son was six and the most dachshunds they have had is 10.

The hotel offers day boarding and longer stays.

As well bed and board Sallie-Anne also offers the dogs pampering such as nail clipping and treatments including laser, with everything under one roof.

The dogs that stay at the hotel have a trial before its first visit.

She said: “We need to make sure the dog is polite and will get on with the other dogs so they come for the day and see how we get on.

“They can be very stubborn dogs but very affectionate and love snuggling as they are lap dogs.”

For more information visit facebook.com/sausagesanctuary

1. One of Sallie-Anne's dachshunds Photo Sales

2. Sallie-Anne with some of the dogs Photo Sales

3. Sallie-Anne's son was told for his sixth birthday he could pick a dog and he chose a dachshund. Photo Sales

4. Dogs can stay for the day or for longer boarding. Photo Sales