While to many it may look like any other vintage clothes shop, it is actually a charity shop with all proceeds going to the Chartwell Children’s Cancer Trust.

Teri Bradley, owns the Southgate shop, said: “We want to give people a boost, we have patients come in and we just make them feel better.”

Teri has a background in fashion having previously worked for Matches Fashion and MaxMara, before becoming a singer/songwriter.

All the items sold in the shop have been donated and Teri chooses the items she sells.

“We are unique in that we are a charity shop selling a lot of designer items we look expensive but we really aren’t,” says Teri.

“We have Alexander McQueen pieces and we also have a lot of Zara items, as well as original pieces from the 1950s and some new pieces of clothing.”

The shop has a number of eco-credentials as it not only gives clothes a second-life customers are also able to rent items.

She said: “We have a beautiful YSL jacket, which is £1,200 new but people can rent it for £150.

“I am constantly recycling be it people buying second hand or renting something from us.”

The Chartwell Children’s Cancer Trust is a charity close to Teri’s heart. It was set up by her uncle Michael Douglas after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2005, he is now in remission. Teri also lost her mum in August 2020 to cancer.

She said: “They have a lot of charity shops in the Kent area, and I was talking to my uncle and he said ‘why don’t you do something different’. And I had the idea for the shop. I just want people to feel special.

“People can gift aid their donations which is an extra 25 per cent going to the charity.

“We will be specifically supporting Trish Flint at the Fenhurst Centre at St Richards hospital and also the children’s oncology departments at the University hospitals in West Sussex.”

Although the shop has been open for a couple of weeks it will be having its official opening on December 4.

She said: “We will be opening 10am until 6pm people can come there will be a fashion show, DJ, mulled wine, Champagne. I’m hoping it will get people in the festive spirit.”