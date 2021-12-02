The inaugural competitions asked RHS members to vote for their favourite ‘feel good’ garden in 2021.

Gwendolyn van Paasschen, chairman of the John Brookes-Denmans Foundation, said: “There are many amazing and beautiful RHS Partner Gardens, so it is a great honour to be chosen as the RHS Partner Garden of the Year in the South and Channel Islands region this year.

“We would like to thank all the wonderful RHS visitors who voted for Denmans for taking the time to cast their ballot.

Denmans Garden's pond

“We love our RHS visitors and look forward to Thursdays when they members are admitted free.”

The ‘feel good’ category was in recognition of the health and well-being benefits that result from visiting gardens and being outside.

Six gardens were chosen as regional winners and Larch Cottage Nurseries in Melkinthorpe, Penrith Cumbria was voted the overall winner.

This is the second award Denmans Garden has received this year, having won Gold in the South and South East in Bloom competition in August.

The garden, open to the public for almost 60 years, was once home to renowned landscape designer and author, John Brookes MBE.

The gravel gardens were created by horticulturalist and author, Joyce Robinson in the 1970s, and have been under restoration for the past four years.

Voters are said to have found the Grade II listed garden’s design and unusual planting especially inspirational and enjoyed its relaxed atmosphere and gravel gardens.

Voters added: ‘Visiting Denmans, with its beautiful grounds and sense of tranquillity is a great way to lift your spirits and leave you feeling good. ‘Sitting on a bench in the heart of the garden, listening to the birds, and feasting the eyes on the rich plantings consistently has a soothing effect on our many visitors.’

From January until March 2022 Denmans will be open for free on Saturdays as well as Thursdays for RHS members.

You can also get in the festive spirit at the gardens as it is hosting A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, adapted and performed by Martin Prest in a one man show, which will be on Sunday, 12 and Monday, 13 December, 7.30pm.

Further information and tickets can be booked here: www.denmans.org/events/a-christmas-carol-2021/