The major national retailer announced last week that it would be closing its East Street store.

A poster in the shop's window said the store would be closing on Sunday (October 3).

The poster reads: "Chichester, this isn't goodbye... It's see you soon. We're closing on Sunday, October 3 but you can still shop at newlook.com."

East Street, Chichester. Photo: Kate Shemilt

As the message to customers hinted, it seems that plans are in place for a new store in the city.

A planning application has been submitted by a New Look store designer, requesting permission to install signage at The Corn Exchange. The current occupiers of the Grade II listed building, Next, has announced it will close next month. Read more hereThe news that fashion giant Next is closing comes three years after the chain said it was ‘unlikely’ to renew its lease and would look at any offers from other retailers to take it over before 2020.

The application for replacement signage — including Internal individual acrylic letters — suggests New Look could be making a quick return to Chichester.

The company has been approached for comment.

New Look announced that its current East Street store will close on Sunday (October 3). Photo: Google Street View