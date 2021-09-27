The 2021 Hotel Cateys is organised by Caterer magazine and are awarded to the most successful hotel operators and their employees in the UK.

The sustainable restaurant at Goodwood has been shortlisted for hotel restaurant team of the year,

Andrew Coggings, Goodwood managing director of entertaining and hospitality said: “Farmer, Butcher, Chef opened its doors at the earliest date in 2020, with the restaurant manager leading the team in an industry that had some very challenging restrictions placed by the Government.

The team at Farmer, Butcher, Chef

“Our restaurant has been full every single lunch and dinner service with the team collaborating to deliver an exceptionally high level of hospitality and the guest feedback continues to be outstanding.

“Throughout everything, the team has maintained a consistently positive attitude and have supported one another throughout a turbulent year.”

This year the Hotel Cateys will celebrate those individuals and teams that have best supported their colleagues and the business in which they work, recognising creativity and commitment through an exceptional period.

Other nominees in the same category include The Bridge and the Vicarage in Cheshire and Forest, Galtres Lodge in York.

The awards, supported by the headline sponsors Bidfood, remain the hotel industry’s only independent benchmark of operational excellence with entrants judged by their peers and industry experts.

Over 70 judges, selected for their expertise and industry knowledge, met last week for some vigorous debate and discussion to select shortlists across 17 categories.

Inspiration for Goodwood’s Farmer, Butcher, Chef, which is located next to The Goodwood Hotel, comes from the relationship between farmer, butcher and chef. They work together to create the frequently-changing and diverse menu that showcases Goodwood’s organic farm produce.