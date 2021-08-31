Southern Co-op is rolling out the technology in ten retail stores in Sussex, including Bognor Regis’s Rose Green Road and using it to improve refrigeration efficiency and reduce cold air being lost into the aisles.

The technology, developed by motor racing engineer Wirth Research, is expected to lead to significant reductions in CO2 emissions as it uses the same technique used to direct airflow efficiently around racing cars.

The twin-bladed shelf-edge strips were initially trialled in 2020 and will now be rolled out to all Southern Co-op stores which have fridges without chiller doors.

The Formula One eco blades to be used at the Rose Green Cio-op in Bognor Regis

Gemma Lacey, director of sustainability and communications, said: “The future of our planet relies on us all urgently cutting greenhouse gas and this is one way we are doing that, as part of our Climate Action Pathway to net zero.

“We have set ambitious targets aligned with the latest science showing what is required globally to limit global warming to 1.5°C but we need to work collaboratively with others to achieve our goals and limit the severity of the impacts of climate change.”

The new EcoBlade technology is expected to reduce refrigeration energy consumption by up to 25 per cent by acting as an invisible air curtain, keeping warm air out and cool air in.

Southern Co-op has committed to reducing its absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 50 per cent by 2030 from a 2019 base year (emissions that fall under its operational control such as electricity, gas, fuel and emissions associated with refrigeration) and to reduce absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from managed trading businesses 17 per cent over the same target period (emissions associated with its wider value chain and activity pre and post sale eg products, suppliers and customers).

Initiatives to reduce Southern Co-op’s carbon footprint have already included sourcing the majority of its electricity from renewable sources, installing LED lighting across its estate, movement sensors to control lighting in stockrooms and employee areas, doors for refrigeration, and solar photovoltaic panels.