Estate agent marks 40th anniversary by opening new branch in Bognor Regis High Street

The move reinforces Sims Williams’ strong high street presence, long term growth plans and its increasing client numbers in and around Bognor Regis.

Sims Williams opened its first office in 1981 in Walberton and also has offices in Chichester and Arundel.

This year, it is celebrating its 40th anniversary and the opening of a fourth branch office in Bognor Regis demonstrates the continued demand for traditional, personal estate agent services, combined with strong online marketing, it said.

The Sims Williams team from left to right Sims Williams owner - Richard Moores, Vanessa Pannell, Annie Thomas Bent and Branch Manager John Wyatt

Richard Moores, owner of Sims Williams, said: “Bognor Regis and the surrounding villages are incredibly popular locations for house buyers and Sims Williams is already a well-known and well-respected name in the area.

“At a time when many businesses are leaving the high street, the opening of our new branch office is a sign of our confidence in the town and our commitment to bringing the personal touch to buying, selling and renting properties.

Sims Williams’ new office is located at 46 High Street and will provide a full sales, lettings, land and new homes service to residents in the town and the surrounding villages of Aldwick, Middleton, Pagham and Bersted.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary and the opening of its Bognor Regis office, Sims Williams is offering a 40 per cent discount on its standard selling fees (subject to terms and conditions), to clients who register before the end of May 2021.

Sims Williams is opening a new branch office in Bognor Regis High Street