Dog activity park outside Chichester wants to build swimming pool with jetty

Land And Stables, opposite Lakeside on School Lane, North Mundham, wants to construct an enclosed pond to support dog owners and families who have sensitive or young dogs who are 'prone to run or are prey driven'. It also supports the dog owners teaching dogs to swim safely.

The proposed jetty platform would be built to 'reflect natural surroundings'.

The business, which currently employs two members of staff, said the development would 'encourage employment opportunities' and create a 'niche market for the district'.

An artist's impression of the proposed development

The planning documents read: "The village of North Mundham has low availability of employability within the area as the village boasts mostly arable farmland and residential property.

"Its location provides links to both local and wider custom including tourists visiting the area.

"A dog pond in addition to walking, training field and information centre would add to [the] established tourist industry within the area."

The applicant said that customers and dog walkers have advised that there is currently a 'lack of secure and safe' swimming facilities available to them.

The addition of a dog pond to the secure dog walking and training park and information centre is proposed at the existing site.