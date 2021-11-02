Cherry's Deli and Bakery: How a Google search led to her owning a Petworth business

The result was a deli and bakery in Golden Square in Petworth.

“I bought them because I knew that having owned and run businesses from home whilst my twins were little they were now growing and needed me less,” she said.

“I felt I wanted a new challenge so one day as I walked through Golden Square I Googled “businesses for sale Petworth’ and both the bakery and deli came up.

Cherry Menlove owns a deli and bakery in Petworth.

“It felt at the time like it was meant to be.”

Cherry’s Deli and Bakery offers freshly cooked seasonal food with a menu that changes with the seasons.

In the colder months the homemade soup and homemade sausage rolls prove most popular and during the summer it sells a lot of freshly made salads and local ice-cream from a vintage-style ice cream cart that lives on the terrace.

Cherry said: “We offer a place to meet friends for coffee, sit on our sun-drenched terrace, when it’s shining, and eat local ice-cream or stop and have brunch with your family at the weekend.

“We also carry a range of local cheeses, locally baked artisan breads and charcuterie meats in the deli for you to take home. We’re most excited about the hamper range we’re launching in time for Christmas this year.”

There is a selection of cakes some are made on site and others are provided by several local bakeries who Cherry says ‘provides the most delicious cakes’ she could find.

She added: “Before buying the businesses I spent a lot of time sourcing suppliers and these are still changing as the deli and bakery evolve in order to keep the offering fresh and of the highest standard and it feels great to be able to support other local businesses.”

When asked what she loves about what she does she said: “My team, my customers and the chance to continually create within the space that encompasses the deli and bakery.