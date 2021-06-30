Celebrating Bognor’s unique independent businesses

London Road, Bognor

‘BRINDIES’ – short for Bognor Regis Independents – will tell the unique stories of these one-of-a-kind businesses, giving readers an insight into the businesses and characters that create the town centre experience. The goal is to inspire people to explore the huge range of shops and services and help spread the word about the Bognor Regis’s ‘Indie Heroes.’

The BID’s ‘Indie Champion’, Clair Harwood, has been working closely with local businesses to capture their stories, and professional photographer Peter Flude has been capturing the essence of the people and locations behind the familiar frontages.

Clair said: “Bognor Regis has a rich and eclectic community of indie businesses that not only support one another, but impact on the wider community. They strive to make Bognor Regis a better place – even in the adversity of such challenging times for our high street.

High Street, Bognor

“It has been inspiring to see such commitment and understand more about what led people to start their businesses and what keeps driving them forwards. BRINDIES aims to celebrate this essential community by introducing the human beings behind the scenes, as well as showcasing their unique offering.

“We hope that BRINDIES gives an insight to the people behind the counter, website or social media pages, and brings the ‘humanness’ back to the forefront of our minds.

“By July 2022 we’d love to see the hashtag #BRINDIES trending across all local communities in Bognor Regis to show solidarity for your high street businesses!”

BRINDIES goes live on July 4 to coincide with the UK’s annual National Independents Day, promoting the ‘shop local’ message.

With its own website and social media pages, BRINDIES launches with a showcase of five local indie businesses, with new Indies featured every month.

The website and social channels will also become a ‘one stop shop’ for town centre ‘shop local’ campaigns, promotions and events.