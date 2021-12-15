Christmas is fast approaching and supermarkets have started announcing changes to their opening times.

Most retailers extend their hours to give shoppers more time to stock up on festive favourites, with many staying open on Christmas Eve for anyone brave enough to dash out for last-minute items.

However, some companies have decided to give their staff a well-earned break this Christmas and will remain closed on Boxing Day.

Here are the Christmas opening hours for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Iceland in Bognor Regis:

Tesco - The superstore in Shripney Road will close for Christmas Day but will be back open for usual Sunday hours on Boxing Day.

Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm

December 27 - 30: Open as usual 6am - midnight

New Year’s Eve: 6am - 7pm

New Year’s Day: 8am - 6pm

Opening hours at Express stores differ:

Christmas Eve: 6am - 10pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 7pm

New Year’s Eve: 6am - 10pm

New Year’s Day: 8am - 10pm

Check your local store’s opening times here.

Sainsbury’s - Sainsbury’s in Shripney Road will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but has extended its hours from 6am - 11pm in the lead up to the big day.

December 20: 6am - 11pm

December 21: 6am - 11pm

December 22: 6am - 11pm

December 23: 6am - 11pm

Christmas Eve: 6am -7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27: 8am - 8pm

December 28: 8am - 8pm

December 29 - 30: Open as usual 7am - 10pm

New Year’s Eve: 7am - 7pm

New Year’s Day: 8am - 8pm

Check your local store’s opening times here.

Aldi - The new store in Saltbox Road will be opening an hour earlier in the week leading up to Christmas Day but will remain closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

December 19: 9.30am - 4pm

December 20: 7am - 10pm

December 21: 7am - 10pm

December 22: 7am - 10pm

December 23: 7am - 10pm

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27 - 30: 8am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am - 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Check your local store’s opening times here.

Lidl - Lidl in Newlands Road has also extended its opening hours Monday to Thursday before Christmas Eve.

December 20: 7am - 11pm

December 21: 7am - 11pm

December 22: 7am - 11pm

December 23: 7am - 11pm

Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27 - 30: 8am - 10pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am -7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Check your local store’s opening times here.

Iceland - The High Street’s Iceland store will be opening an hour earlier on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve: 7am - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

December 27 - 30: 8am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am - 5pm

New Year’s Day: 9am - 6pm

Check your local store’s opening times here.

Morrisons - Morrisons in Bedford Street will be staying open until midnight as Christmas approaches.

December 20: 6am - midnight

December 21: 6am - midnight

December 22: 6am - midnight

December 23: 6am - midnight

Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed