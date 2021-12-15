Bognor Regis supermarket Christmas and New Year opening times 2021: When Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Iceland will be open
Here is when the Bognor Regis supermarkets will be open over the festive period.
Christmas is fast approaching and supermarkets have started announcing changes to their opening times.
Most retailers extend their hours to give shoppers more time to stock up on festive favourites, with many staying open on Christmas Eve for anyone brave enough to dash out for last-minute items.
However, some companies have decided to give their staff a well-earned break this Christmas and will remain closed on Boxing Day.
Here are the Christmas opening hours for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Iceland in Bognor Regis:
Tesco - The superstore in Shripney Road will close for Christmas Day but will be back open for usual Sunday hours on Boxing Day.
Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10am - 4pm
December 27 - 30: Open as usual 6am - midnight
New Year’s Eve: 6am - 7pm
New Year’s Day: 8am - 6pm
Opening hours at Express stores differ:
Christmas Eve: 6am - 10pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am - 7pm
New Year’s Eve: 6am - 10pm
New Year’s Day: 8am - 10pm
Sainsbury’s - Sainsbury’s in Shripney Road will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but has extended its hours from 6am - 11pm in the lead up to the big day.
December 20: 6am - 11pm
December 21: 6am - 11pm
December 22: 6am - 11pm
December 23: 6am - 11pm
Christmas Eve: 6am -7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
December 27: 8am - 8pm
December 28: 8am - 8pm
December 29 - 30: Open as usual 7am - 10pm
New Year’s Eve: 7am - 7pm
New Year’s Day: 8am - 8pm
Aldi - The new store in Saltbox Road will be opening an hour earlier in the week leading up to Christmas Day but will remain closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
December 19: 9.30am - 4pm
December 20: 7am - 10pm
December 21: 7am - 10pm
December 22: 7am - 10pm
December 23: 7am - 10pm
Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
December 27 - 30: 8am - 8pm
New Year’s Eve: 8am - 6pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Lidl - Lidl in Newlands Road has also extended its opening hours Monday to Thursday before Christmas Eve.
December 20: 7am - 11pm
December 21: 7am - 11pm
December 22: 7am - 11pm
December 23: 7am - 11pm
Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
December 27 - 30: 8am - 10pm
New Year’s Eve: 8am -7pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
Iceland - The High Street’s Iceland store will be opening an hour earlier on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve: 7am - 5pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
December 27 - 30: 8am - 8pm
New Year’s Eve: 8am - 5pm
New Year’s Day: 9am - 6pm
Morrisons - Morrisons in Bedford Street will be staying open until midnight as Christmas approaches.
December 20: 6am - midnight
December 21: 6am - midnight
December 22: 6am - midnight
December 23: 6am - midnight
Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed