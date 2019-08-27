Chocolate doughball takeaway idea for Chichester

An application has been submitted to convert a closed down charity shop into a takeaway patisserie in Chichester.

The change of use application (19/02028/PA3C) outlines plans for the patisserie to sell chocolate covered doughballs at Scope 3, Ambassador House, Crane Street — the site previously used by charity shop Scope.

The description of proposed development, submitted by Bognor Regis resident Ali-Emre Sen said: "[It will be] selling home-made chocolate covered doughball desserts and take-away drinks.

"Opening times will be 11am until 9pm everyday [and] our aim is to target tourists, students and families. No alcohol will be sold.

"We believe there will be no undesirable impact on the proposed development."

