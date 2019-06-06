Chichester retailers to hold grand reopening with a special customer offer

Owners of selected shops in East Street are joining together to celebrate a grand reopening with a special offer for customers.

Eastgate Square retailers and Sharp Garland House has been surrounded with scaffolding, blue netting and yellow foam at street level since the end of March while important maintenance work was carried out.

The shops before when the scaffolding was up

On Saturday, June 8, staff at The Bazaar, Jane Bulbeck, Charlie Harper’s, Amplifon and Hair at No4 are bunting out to wave goodbye to the scaffolding which has covered the businesses for several months.

The owners of the retailers are offering both existing and new customers a deal of ten per cent off retail products for the day and Charlie Harper’s will be offering ten per cent off food.

The special day will be full with variety of entertainment taking place for all visitors to enjoy.