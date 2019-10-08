Chichester restaurant closes down

A restaurant in Chichester has closed down but the owner has said there are plans to re-emerge in the city in the future.

India Gate, Kings Head on Bognor Road, has shut down after 11 years of running.

Owner Michael Noor had been at the site since it opened and said the rural location and number of sister restaurants made business difficult.

The number of sister restaurants were also able to help as all staff at India Gate were relocated to other restaurants with the main bulk moving in with So India in Felpham.

Michael said the group were 'really looking forward' to the move.

He said: "We would like to thank all of our regular customers for supporting us through the years. We are looking to come back to Chichester in a new site."

Michael said they would still be providing a delivery service under the same number.

He added: "Thanks again to all our customers and Tarik and I would like to invite them to Felpham."

In 2018 a planning application was submitted for the site and the property was listed for sale at £395,000 however the applicant later withdrew.