Chichester 'pretty set on coffee shops' as late night venue plans withdrawn

Plans for a late night venue in Chichester have been withdrawn with the applicant citing a lack of support.

After liaising with council officers it was decided that the application (19/00919/FUL) would be withdrawn on Tuesday (June 18).

The application had outlined plans for a 3,500-capacity venue on Terminus Road which would open at 12pm and shut at 3am, Monday to Sunday and aimed to bring a number of 'big names' to the city.

Kieran Stanley, part of the duo behind the idea, said: "We were pretty sure they will have made their minds up and we feel they already have. Chichester seems pretty set on coffee shops. With the amount of businesses that are shutting down I thought they might like some more footfall.

"The people of Chichester don't want it and they believe it's the wrong place and when we are being told things that councillors say, it's sort of like, let's not waste any money."

Kieran said the pair are planning on resubmitting the application but not before making alterations: "We would resubmit it and we are working on it already — we are just going to address what the concerned residents are saying."

Support flooded in once the plans had been officially submitted with the majority of comments on the Observer Facebook page backing the plans.

Objection comments followed in mid May and eventually outnumbered the support comments with 31 objections and 30 support comments.

Chichester City Council objected to the plans and said: "The development is contrary to police 26 of the local pan and would detrimentally affect the character of the area."