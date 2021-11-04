Chichester law firm featured in The Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners rankings

Just over three years since its launch, Edward Cooke Family Law is in The Legal 500 as a Leading Firm for Family Law in Sussex, Kent and Surrey, and its managing director Edward Cooke and director Lauren Guy are also included as Recommended Lawyers.

Edward Cooke is also featured in Chambers and Partners as a Ranked Lawyer.

Edward said: “It is a real source of pride for us to be included in the top two legal directories in the country.

Edward Cooke Family Law directors Lauren Guy, Edward Cooke and Michelle Lewis

“We are very pleased with the reputation we have built since opening our doors in 2018 and are delighted this has been recognised.”

With offices in Chichester, Chilgrove and Brighton, the firm’s growing team of lawyers specialises in helping clients with family issues, including separation, divorce, children matters and related financial issues.

The family boutique firm is featured in The Legal 500, which for over 33 years has independently reviewed, analysed and compiled the legal rankings.

Among the testimonials it is flagged up as ‘a name associated with excellence’ and as a ‘strong team that goes from strength to strength’.

Edward has also been listed in Chambers and Partners, one of the world’s leading providers of legal research and analysis and which specifies the top-ranked lawyers and law firms in the country.

In its listing, Chambers and Partners said about Edward: “He really reassures people around him and makes them feel they are always being listened to.”