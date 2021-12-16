Chichester late-night shopping and free parking December 16
Late-night shoppers will be treated to another fantastic evening of live music and extended opening hours in Chichester.
This evening many shops in the city will be opening their doors later in a bid to attract shoppers, and the car park at the Avenue do Chartres will ne free after 4pm.
Read More
A Stick Man Trail is taking place throughout the day on the LoyalFree App, which is free to download and hosts a plethora of city centre offers, trails and inf. There will be live music in both East Street and North Street from 4pm to 7pm.
Saddlers Horsebox Bar and Taco Box will be in East Street for refreshments and a seasonal tipple from 4pm-7pm.
The festive fun also carries on tomorrow (Friday, December 17) with Chichester’s Farmer’s Market running from 9am to 2pm, the Stick Man Trail running through the day and the chance to meet Father Christmas in St Martin’s Street from 10am to 4pm.