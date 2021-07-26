Chichester food producer is now 'largest salad production facility in Europe'

The Yamato solutions at work at Natures Way, processing salad

Natures Way Foods produces fresh, bagged salads for major UK supermarkets and is a big employer in the Chichester district. It has plants in Selsey, and its Runcton, Merston and Drayton plants at Chichester Food Park.

Due to a rise in demand for its produce, the firm has expanded its factory in Selsey with 15 new production lines – bringing its total at this site to 25.

The new equipment will help Natures Way grow its capacity as a supplier of bagged salads, leafy salad bowls, and food-to-go products.

Natures Way produces bagged salad from its Selsey plant

Nick McLaren, Yamato’s product manager for inspection equipment and regional sales in the South of England, said: “We’ve worked with Nature's Way before, and we know them well, so we were able to understand the intricacies of what they need. We utilised spinning top cones on the multiheads so they could handle watercress and rocket, which are notoriously difficult and like to bind together. Better control of the product reduces wastage and ensures the accurate weighing of smaller proportions.”