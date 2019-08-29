Changes planned for Picturedrome cinema in Bognor Regis

Proposed changes to the Picturedrome cinema in Bognor Regis have been submitted by the town council.

The works would include internal alterations to the lobby and front desk area as well as an extra door to the left of the main entrance,

A planning application, submitted to Arun District Council, describes the proposed changes as ‘minor and less than substantial’.

The plans outline how the internal walls separating the existing front counter and office area would be removed to ‘open up the space and make it more usable’.

The new door would match the opposite side of the entrance.

Bognor Regis Town Council owns the building in Canada Grove.

To comment visit arun.gov.uk/weekly-lists using code BR/237/19/PL.