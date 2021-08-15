Bogor Regis Morrisons employee leads nationwide protest against chicken cruelty

Protests at the Bognor Regis Morrisons store. Photo by Natalie Durrant. SUS-210815-115158001

Doug Maw, the employee who claims he is facing disciplinary action for taking part in an animal welfare campaign, is spearheading more than a dozen protests taking place at Morrisons supermarkets across the country today (Sunday, August 15).

Campaigners and volunteers from charities Open Cages, Animal Equality UK, and The Humane League UK are asking Morrisons to sign the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) via their campaign, Morrisons Misery.

Doug first took part in the campaign by signing a petition and sharing a link in Morrisons’ internal Facebook group.

Doug Maw at the Bognor Regis store.

He said he was told by his employer that the post was inappropriate.

Doug said, “I’ve been a passionate advocate for animal welfare for decades. Morrisons has made me feel unwelcome as a member of staff and questioned my commitment to the company for putting my values first.

“I believe we all have a responsibility to hold the companies we work for to account, and encourage them to do better. That’s how we move things forward. When I saw for myself just how bad the conditions are in the recent investigation, I knew I had to do something bigger, and that’s why I’m exercising my rights to protest today.”

In response to the investigation, Morrisons said, “We care deeply about animal welfare and require all our suppliers to maintain the highest standards. We have asked the supplier Cranswick to conduct a full investigation and report back to us.”

Protests at the Bognor Regis Morrisons store. Photo by Natalie Durrant.