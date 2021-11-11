Bognor's Xmas Switch On is back and bigger than ever

Despite the controversial cancellation of Bognor' s Christmas lights switch on last month, the festive event is back on track after owners of the William Hardwicke agreed to play host.

The lights are due to go up at 5pm on November 27, with a day of events, celebration and ceremony planned at The William Hardwicke on High Street.

From 2pm to 6pm, the town centre pub will feature street disco, children's entertainers, fairground rides, carol singing, visits from Father Christmas, Disney Princesses and stalls from a variety of local independent businesses, giving residents a chance to find the right gift for that special someone.

The William Hardwicke on High Street

"We just wanted to take the chance to spread some Christmas cheer, really," said Clare Frampton, manager of the William Hardwicke.

"We've got a nice choir booked for our front. We'll be doing mulled wine and minced pies and we're going to turn the back garden into a Christmas market. We'll have a BBQ going with Bratwurst and big firepits. Plus we've bought hundreds and hundreds of lights, so the decorations are going to look pretty spectacular.

The pub leapt at the chance to host the switch on after it was cancelled by Bognor Regis Town Council last month, saying she didn't want to see Bognor Regis go without the kind of festive event which could bring the community together: "I really feel like we needed a bit of an uplift. It's been a funny couple of years and I thought it would be nice to do something special for everybody.

"I just want to spread some hope and joy for people. Especially for smaller businesses around here that people might not nessecarily know about, I wanted to give them the opportunity to showcase their businesses. I just want people to have fun. To have a fun day."