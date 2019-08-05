Bognor Regis jobs at risk as Tesco announces 4,500 redundancies across the country

Tesco staff in Bognor Regis are at risk of losing their jobs after Tesco announced today it would be cutting 4,500 jobs across the country.

The stores that will be affected are not yet confirmed but will be announced following a consultation process, a spokesman said.

The company said it has begun conversations with colleagues about operational changes to the way it runs Tesco Metro stores in the UK. The spokesman said redundancies could also affect broader operations.

Trading hours are also set to change in Express stores.

Jason Tarry, UK & ROI CEO for Tesco, said: “In a challenging, evolving retail environment, with increasing cost pressures, we have to continue to review the way we run our stores to ensure we reflect the way our customers are shopping and do so in the most efficient way.

"We do not take any decision which impacts colleagues lightly, but have to make sure we remain relevant for customers and operate a sustainable business now and in the future.”

According to the company, the other changes to Metro will include:

• faster and simpler ways of filling shelves, with fewer products stored in back rooms and more stock going straight to the shop floor;

• colleagues working more flexibly across the store to improve customer service at the busiest times of the day and in the right areas of the store; and

• a leaner management structure, as we simplify our ways of working.

A statement from the company read: "These changes will allow us to serve shoppers better and to run our business more sustainably, in an increasingly competitive and challenging retail environment. Importantly, they will also allow us to better align the way we run our stores to the way that customers are shopping in them.

"The changes in our Metro stores will be focused on better tailoring them to how our customers shop. The Metro format was originally designed for larger, weekly shops, but today nearly 70% of customers use them as convenience stores, buying food for that day."