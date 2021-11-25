Bognor businesses to get in on the Christmas spirit with spectacular displays

The more than 40 displays are being featured as part of the Bognor Regis BID's 'Colour your Christmas' project.

They are set to form a trail leading through the town centre's various independent businesses and a spokesperson for the Bognor BID has invited residents to "follow the trail and feast your eyes on the festive treats and the beautiful town centre Christmas lights displays as you find them all!"

The BID are promoting the trail using funding from the 'Welcome Back Fund' which comes from the European Regional Development Fund. Building on the 'Reopening The High Street Fund' from last year, the money has been allocated to local councils by central government in order to support a safe return to the high street and help communities like Bognor Regis 'build back better' after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: Paul Wells

This isn't the only Christmas festivity taking place in the town centre. This Saturday will see the switching-on of the Bognor Regis Christmas lights and the grand opening of the ice-skating rink.