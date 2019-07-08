Bognor business Grandad's Front Room named regional finalist in national business award

Grandad’s Front Room in Bognor Regis has been named as a regional finalist in the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Awards in association with BusinessesForSale.com.

The South East was one of 2019’s most hotly-contested regions in the Awards this year and the judges chose Grandad’s Front Room for its incredible impact on the community by delivering the greatest variety of carefully considered services and support of all the 2019 entrants.

Rufus Bazley, Director of Marketing at BusinessesForSale.com sayid: “2019 was a record year for Small Business Big Heart entries so achieving regional finalist position is incredible. Grandad’s Front Room is a real contender owing to the scale and sheer diversity of all it delivers.

"This includes enabling a lady to leave home independently by providing her with a mobility scooter, empowering an autistic lad by offering him work experience, running a community larder to feed those in need and organising community allotments to stock it.

"I’d like to congratulate all the staff and wish them every success in the next and final round of judging.



Founder Danny Dawes said: “We are humbled to be announced as a regional finalist; as we are only doing what we feel should be done in order that those that struggle have a voice, a safe place and access to the essentials in life that they can often not afford. We are here to enable and empower our Community as a whole.”

“The way in which BusinessesForsSale.com is [RS1] recognising businesses that have social change at their heart and not profit is warming and gives me hope that this business model will flourish.” He continues.

The many reviews on the business’ Facebook page echo those sentiments:

• “Always a warm welcome and a listening ear if you need one. Finding Grandad’s front room was the best thing I did when I first moved to Bognor and was feeling a bit lost and alone.”

• “I more than Love Grandad’s Front Room, as it is run as an independent, it is one of the greatest and most community aware shops, not just a shop but social hub, that I know of or had the pleasure to be in, as the mission statement says helping local charities and organisations.

"The aim of the people behind it, and those who help out, is to build a better community by supporting the homeless, and less advantaged and encouraging people to help others if and when they can.”

• “Cannot state how fantastic the people who run and support this are! If you are in the area, I can highly recommend a visit, trips down memory lane and welcoming hosts and maybe a chat and a cup of tea! Keep up the great work”

If Grandad’s Front Room goes on to win the Small Business Big Heart Awards Gold prize it will receive £1,000 to donate to any good cause of its choice.

Grandad’s Front Room is one of two finalists from the South East, the other is Little Angels, a nursery based in Marcham, Oxfordshire.

This is the second year the South East’s regional finalist has been from Bognor, last year Bognor’s Picturedome Cinema achieved the accolade. This is the first year more than one finalist has been selected from the region, this is a result of a greater volume of entrants and a higher standard overall. In total there are 18 regional finalists across the country.

The overall winner of the 2019 Small Business Big Heart Award in association with BusinessesForSale.com will be announced on 15 September.