Aldi reaffirms committment to open new sites in Chichester, Midhurst and Bognor Regis

The German supermarket giant has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate with 100 stores, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

These include one in Chichester, which opened in 2017, and one in Bognor Regis which opened its doors last month.

Aldi store stock image

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers - with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible. Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”

The full list of locations it is targeting in West Sussex are:

— Bognor Regis

— Burgess Hill

— Chichester

— Crawley

— East Grinstead

— Haywards Heath

— Horsham

— Littlehampton

— Midhurst

— Shoreham