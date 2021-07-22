Young performers to take to the Chichester streets
Pupils from Dramatis Community Drama School will be taking to the streets of Chichester on Saturday, July 24 to put some smiles on the faces of high-street shoppers.
Youth members of the “drama school with a heart for all ages” will be performing a range of skits, mimes and devised pieces outside the Market Cross between 2.15pm and 5pm.
First up are pupils from The Royal Court group (aged eight-ten) who will be performing three comic mimes based on the style of the French mime artist Marcel Marceau. Then The Globe group (aged 11-13) will perform three physical theatre pieces based on the theme of Disney’s Into the Woods.
Dramatis principal Suzy Duxbury said: “In addition to giving pupils an audience again, the light-hearted performances will bring a buzz back to the high street after such a tough year. By demonstrating the social benefits of drama, the school aims to encourage more local residents to join the drama school which includes both a youth and adult programme of activities.
“We want to give our pupils the opportunity to perform again safely whilst bringing some much-needed joy to passers-by. We also want to show locals how much fun drama can be, ahead of the launch of our autumn term in September.”