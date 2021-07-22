Young performers to take to the Chichester streets

Dramatis principal Suzy Duxbury

Youth members of the “drama school with a heart for all ages” will be performing a range of skits, mimes and devised pieces outside the Market Cross between 2.15pm and 5pm.

First up are pupils from The Royal Court group (aged eight-ten) who will be performing three comic mimes based on the style of the French mime artist Marcel Marceau. Then The Globe group (aged 11-13) will perform three physical theatre pieces based on the theme of Disney’s Into the Woods.

Dramatis principal Suzy Duxbury said: “In addition to giving pupils an audience again, the light-hearted performances will bring a buzz back to the high street after such a tough year. By demonstrating the social benefits of drama, the school aims to encourage more local residents to join the drama school which includes both a youth and adult programme of activities.