News you can trust since 1872

Hero Great War soldier who refused to surrender

Cinders delights in home-town panto on the Portsmouth stage

Chichester Festival Theatre - a year of big successes despite all the uncertainties

Bognor Regis delights with the very essence of panto

Chichester's Pinocchio proves the very best kind of déjà vu

Chichester: grateful memories of a precious moment on stage

Bognor Christmas lights: Pictures from the big switch on event over the past eight years

Click on the links to get the views of our reviewers...

So which one are you going to see?