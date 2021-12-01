Brighton Dome launches Christmas programme

Brighton Dome

Spokeswoman Katie Fowler said: “From December 17 to 27, Circolombia’s circus-concert Acéléré will transport audiences to the bustling streets of Bogotá for an on-stage party that everyone is invited to. Featuring extraordinary acrobatic feats of breath-taking ability fused with live singing and dance, the performance is ideal for families, a friends’ night-out or an alternative Christmas staff celebration. Acéléré is about taking risks and having the courage to move forward, with the thrill of Colombia’s capital city at its heart.

“Brighton Dome’s free Festive Family Open Day is back in the Foyer on Saturday, December 11. Visitors can make decorations and take part in creative activities whilst listening to carols around the tree for quality time with family and friends away from the frenzy of the high street. Returning to Brighton with their sell-out Christmas show, Ballet Theatre UK’s The Snow Queen is an enchanting re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s festive fairy-tale – the story that inspired Disney’s Frozen. A perfect outing for the whole family, this talented young company of international dancers will perform the magic of ballet to a glorious score. To celebrate the end of the year in style, Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s New Year’s Eve Viennese Gala promises an afternoon of classical music featuring favourites from the Strauss family and the wonderful world of Viennese operetta.”

Katie added: “Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a rousing sing along and this year will be a special return for local choirs to the stage.

“Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus bring an evening of fun and frivolity featuring favourite festive tunes and sparkling new arrangements. The Choir with No Name join their London and Brighton choirs for a night of Christmas classics, with donations and profits from the event supporting the charity’s work with the homeless, in partnership with Brighton Housing Trust. And Brighton Festival Chorus host their joyful celebration of classical Christmas music, accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Brighton Festival Youth Choir.

“Premiering online on Thursday, December 16, An_Other Christmas: Recorded Delivery is a rebellion against tradition for those less enamoured with the festive season. This free alternative Christmas film is a celebration of otherness, the others and the other in everyone, featuring music from artists Douglas Dare, and Duke Garwood.”