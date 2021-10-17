Sussex-born Dan Walker safely through on Strictly Come Dancing as viewers send him through to next week
BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has made it safely through to next week's Strictly Come Dancing live show.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 7:59 pm
The 44-year-old, who was born in Crawley, and his partner Nadiya Bychkova only got 26 points with their Cha Cha Cha t MC Hammer's You Can't Touch This.
But they were voted safely through with Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima and Karen Hauer and Greg Wise in the dance-off.
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke voted to keep Judi and Graziano in so Greg and Karen went home. Shirley Ballas would have saved Greg and Karen if she got to vote.
The pair visited Three Bridges Primary School - Dan's first school - on Thursday in the build up to their school disco-themed dance.
