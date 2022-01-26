Chichester film screening to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Holocaust Memorial Day

The Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day group– which oversees Chichester’s Holocaust response – is providing a special film screening for schools.

Clare Apel, from the group, said: “January 27 which is Holocaust Memorial Day is this Thursday. We are putting on the film Waiting for Anya in the morning of January 27 and 28 (at Chichester Cinema at New Park).” The film is based on a celebrated book by Sir Michael Morpurgo: “The script writer Toby Latham is coming down. We are showing the film to about 200 school children on the two mornings. Toby Latham will be answering questions from the school children.”

January 27 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

Every year on that day Holocaust Memorial Day takes place.

In the words of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, Holocaust Memorial Day encourages remembrance in a world scarred by genocide. The trust promotes and supports HMD to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The Chichester Marks Holocaust Memorial Day group was founded seven years ago by Chichester city councillors Martyn Bell and Clare Apel.