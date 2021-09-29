Bognor Regis camper stars in new Channel 4 show

A 30 year-old health and fitness coach from Bognor Regis is starring, alongside her converted T6 panel van Dora and close friend Chris, in a Channel 4 show about camping this week.

The Perfect Pitch, which will air every week ight at 5.30pm,sees Chelsie Padley, Chris and Dora gearing up to explore the lake district and take part in a number of adventurous challenges.

The intrepid trio one of three other groups participating in the programme, each of whom were assigned to a different part of Britain and tasked to stay at a number of different campsites, afterwards evaluating their experience at each one.

The Perfect Pitch, weekdays, 5.30pm on Channel 4.

“We were just like guinea pigs, it was excellent. It was brilliant because I was hoping to travel in the Summer anyway and they just paid for me to do it,” Miss Padley said.

Despite starring in the show, Miss Padley is still relatively new to camping, having only started last year.

“It’s not something I’ve done my entire life, but I do love to travel, and then obviously the pandemic hit and we couldn’t get on a plane.

“So I got myself a tent and pitched up at a few campsites, visited a few places and thought ‘this is amazing.’”