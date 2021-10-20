Lynne Woods exhibiting at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery

Lynne Woods

Lynne said: “I am an intuitive artist taking my inspiration from nature.

“This body of work began in 2020 during the Covid lockdown. Before this, I had produced drawings – large drawings – mainly using pencil and charcoal, very detailed and representational although with a surrealist twist.

“I held my debut solo exhibition The Voice Within at The Lansdown Gallery in Stroud, Gloucestershire in March 2018. Unfortunately just after this, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. The treatment of cancer is all consuming and I lost all my creativity juices until the treatment finished when thankfully they all returned.

“Cancer is life-changing. It does, however, have its positive side. I am a much stronger person as a result, far more confident and I now do things that are important to me. It has also changed my artwork. It made me rethink how I wanted to work. The first major change was wanting to use colour and use a different medium so I began to experiment with acrylic-based media. I felt a need to be more expressive and not so literal and simply let the paint and the tools – it’s not all about brushes – do the work which leads to a more abstract element.

“As I work intuitively, I don’t necessarily have a plan when I go to my studio. At the moment, I usually begin by choosing a limited palette, maybe just two or three colours plus black and white and see where it goes.

“Sometimes I add some collage much of which I create myself. It just adds another dimension. Layers are important for depth whether it be paint or paper. The resulting work is very diverse ranging from recognisable land/seascapes to more abstract/expressive work.

“The basis of all the paintings comes from nature. I live in the Cotswolds which is full of inspiration and I often go out and explore with my camera and more recently a sketchbook. I love the colours of beautiful flowers and stunning sunsets but I also love the moody, threatening skies and woodlands. Although I have always had an interest in art I did not really explore my own creative abilities until my daughters were beginning to leave home. I had been a full-time mum and housewife and to be honest felt I had lost my identity a little so I decided to do something for myself.

“In 2012 I joined a local drawing class with Paul Fowler at Pegasus Arts near Stroud, Gloucestershire and found I had a natural talent for drawing and, more importantly, composition. But it was during the recent lockdowns of the Covid pandemic that my painting skills really took off.

“Because everything closed, the emergence of art classes online became common. I did Art of the Sketchbook. This gave me a good basis to work from exploring different materials and mark-making. I then found a week taster course, Find Your Joy, and this was a real game changer.