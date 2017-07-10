Worthing's summer of circus continues...

The show Rise wanders into a twilight world of show business where lovers meet against a dream-like backdrop of song, circus, cabaret and the silver screen.

Combining tightwire, live music and theatre, the piece is built around Dizzy O’Dare’s surreal, eclectic style.

And it comes to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Tuesday, July 18 at 8pm, as part of Worthing Theatre’s Summer of Circus season.

The show comes from the two-man Dizzy O’Dare team, partners in work and in real life, Alana Jones and Michael Imerson.

"The name confuses people!" Michael admits. "If Alana goes out and does solo stuff, people think she is called Dizzy O’Dare. If I go out and do stuff by myself, people think I am called Dizzy O’Dare.

"We had been performing together for a while, and we knew we wanted to form a company. We wanted a name that was a bit daring and also a bit surreal and also a bit silly, and so we came up with Dizzy O’Dare. Alana is a tightwire circus act, and I trained as an actor. I have always been a professional actor and musician. I was playing classical guitar for Alana’s tightwire piece, and that’s how the company started in 2008-9. That led to the company being formed, and as a result of being around working in circus, I have become interested in the clown idea in what we do.

"I hesitate to use the word clown, but I work with lots of clown ideas. I am interested in the European idea of clown which is a very disciplined artform, something that is really sublime. The European notion of clown is a beautiful thing to see, very well honed, very beautifully crafted. We play with that notion of clown and clown ideas."

For the new show Rise, they explore repeated encounters through a blend of comedy and pathos. They are promising a voyeuristic journey driven by rich and romantic imagery as Rise wanders into a twilight world of show business, offering a poignant series of vignettes about the complexity of relationships – beautiful, tragic, and hilarious, delivering a delightful blend of comedy and pathos.

"Alana and I went into the rehearsal room to devise the new show. We have done a lot of cabaret and street theatre and circus, and that was our starting point. We put all the material together and picked it apart to see what made us us, and we realised that everything about Dizzy O’Dare is about our relationship, what makes us kick and what makes us passionate about our work.

"And so the work evolved. It is a series of vignettes about relationships, different relationships. Some of them are first encounters, some of them are relationships that have run their course and some of them are fairy-tale romance. There is silent comedy. There is spoken word and there is live music and dance and visual images. It’s a really visceral mix."

