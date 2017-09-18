Worthing performers take on Made in Dagenham

Worthing Musical Theatre Co are bringing to the stage the true story of the women’s strike at the Ford Dagenham car factory in 1968.

They are staging the musical Made in Dagenham, directed by Adam Hoskins, at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from September 28-30.

Show spokeswoman Sally McDonald said: “It brings together three women from strikingly-different backgrounds with one common aim, a recognition of what is fair and right.”

First is the prominent politician and powerful woman, Barbara Castle, played By Suzanne Britten; second is Lisa, the wife of the factory manager, who feels overlooked and dominated by her husband, played by Hayley Hammond. The third and leading character is Rita O'Grady played by Nikki Reynolds who is a factory worker from a council estate.

“Together they play a key role in ultimately bringing about the Equal Pay Act.

“Rita and Eddy O'Grady are played by wife and husband in real life Nikki and James Reynolds.”

They are supported by members old and new: Sally McDonald, Anthony Towers, Ruth Roberts, Bryony Brookman, Jonathan Groves and Jonathan Stamp.

Sally added: “There is something for everyone. It entertains, makes you laugh, makes you cry, will certainly leave you thinking about the story that needed to be told and realise that with belief, heart and a bit of fight in your soul things can be challenged and changed.”

Tickets on http://worthingtheatres.co.uk/made-in-dagenham/



Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.