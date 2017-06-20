Christmas show auditions in Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal is hosting open auditions for the principal characters in its first in-house Christmas show since its re-opening – Beauty and the Beast.

The historic theatre is looking for professional musical-theatre performers of various ages for five of its lead cast, including the roles of Beauty and Beast.

The adaptation of the classic romantic fable, which will transfer the story to the theatre’s local landscape, is written and directed by the theatre’s new chief executive Scott Ramsay, with choreography is by Hayley-Jane Simmons and musical direction by Iain Vince-Gatt.

Scott said: “We’re really pleased with how the story works in a Portsmouth setting, from the bustling streets and quays of Old Portsmouth to the Hampshire forests. Given its local nature, we felt that it was important that we host open auditions for local and regional performers to bring it to life.”

Applicants must be available for rehearsals from November 27 and work until the final show on December 31. To apply for an audition, applicants need to send a headshot, a professional theatre CV along with the character they would like to be considered for to production@newtheatreroyal.com. Auditions will take place on Tuesday, July 4 at New Theatre Royal. Further details on the roles available can be found on the New Theatre Royal website.