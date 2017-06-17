Summer lifestyle and healthy living meet in the middle at a brand-new event from the Rare Brand Market.

Their Summer Lifestyle Market 2017 will be at Goodwood Racecourse on June 23 and 24. Emma Schwarz, who is masterminding it, is delighted at the programme that has come together – a wealth of products that you just won’t find on the high streets, combined with a wide range of healthy workshops. As Emma says: “We bring the theatre back into shopping and bring fresh ideas to inspire you. We sometimes feel shopping is not joyful enough. We like to think we are perfecting with our events the art of shopping.” This will be Emma’s first such summer event, with the celebration of individual shopping standing alone in a gap between racing at the course: “At Christmas, everybody has got a reason to buy with presents on their minds, but we wanted to make this more of an experience and not just shopping. There are more than 75 brands that are rare, themed around summer living and eating outside and gardens. But we are calling it your healthy summer because we have got a series of workshops with different people running them, themed about how you can educate yourself about leading a healthier life. “There are two types of ticket: a standard ticket of £7.50 which gets you access to all the shopping or a VIP ticket for £15 which gets access to all the shopping and up to three workshops of your choice. Ticket prices are per person but you can come both days on one ticket, children are welcome and there is no charge under age 12.” Tickets fromhttp:// www.therarebrandmarket.co.uk: “There are seven different workshops to choose from. Some of the sessions take the form of an educational talk as opposed to something fully interactive. The subject matters cover either nutrition, fitness and/or wellbeing. Each session will vary in length. They range from 30 minutes to 75.” Topics include What is Functional Medicine? with Laurens Maas; Lose weight healthily and keep it off forever, with nutritional therapist Dominique Ludwig; Is core strength a myth? with physio Trish Formby; Why yoga can transform your life – with Niki Perry; Minimize stress – make every day easy, with Fiona, author and co-founder of Earthmonk; and Mood board therapy with Katy Theakston, founder of The Owl & the Apothecary. As for the brands, as Emma says, each Rare Brand event will always uncover plenty of new brands: “Around two-thirds are new because that’s the nature of our business. We are really working with people that are starting up or are in the first two or three years.” A third of all door monies will go to new local charity Dementia Support.