Reading group to launch in Bognor Regis

Bognor Regis Library is launching a new reading group.

Research reveals reading for pleasure can be good for your health, resulting in increased empathy, improved relationships with others, reductions in the symptoms of depression and dementia, and improved wellbeing.

Many people find that joining a reading group can help them feel less isolated, meet like-minded people and give them the opportunity to share their opinions and feelings.

The new group will meet at the library, in London Road, on the second Monday of every month, 5.45pm to 6.45pm, starting on Monday, May 8.

Take along your favourite or most recently read book to discuss at the first meeting.

