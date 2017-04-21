Raise the roof at historic church

The roof at St Thomas à Becket Church in Pagham is not leaking yet - but it is only a matter of time before it starts to.

A large number of tiles are slowly slipping from their place, so a Raise the Roof Appeal has been launched to raise £300,000 for repairs.

Vicar Mark Eminson said: “We need to act now to prevent water getting in and causing greater damage to our wonderful building.

“The tiles need replacing on the main part of the roof and the side aisles. We will be working hard throughout the work to re-use materials.”

A fundraising auction will be held at the church, in Church Lane, on Friday, April 28. Goodwood tickets, signed football shirts, gift experiences and meals out are among the many lots, which can be viewed from 7pm.

Auctioneer Simon Tooley will start the bidding at 7.30pm and the programme for the evening includes a break at 8.45pm for refreshments, which are included in the £5 ticket price.

Mr Eminson said: “We hope that you will have a most enjoyable evening and that we will all be able to raise funds for the present and future life of this beautiful, historic and vibrant church in its service of Pagham.

“We have a wonderful range of items and experiences on offer and I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to all those kind people who have generously donated lots.”

Tickets available on the door or in advance from Trudi Kearsley on 01243 263597. Payment for items will be taken at the end of the evening, by cash or cheque. Visit paghamchurch.org for the full list of lots.

