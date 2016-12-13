New charity shop for Mount Noddy

The RSPCA Sussex Chichester and District Branch will be launching its new charity shop on Thursday.

The shop, at 50 North Street, Chichester, will complement the fundraising efforts of the branch’s other charity shop, at 2 The Arcade, Bognor Regis, and support the work of the Mount Noddy Animal Centre.

The new charity shop in 50 North Street, Chichester, supporting Mount Noddy Animal Centre

Clare Palmer, branch manager at Mount Noddy, said: “We are opening the shop on Thursday at about 1pm. We will be cutting the ribbon and will hopefully flooded by customers.”

The shop is looking for more donations and volunteers for the Chichester shop.

Contact the RSPCA Sussex Chichester and District Branch by email info@rspcamountnoddy.org.uk or telephone 01243 773359.

