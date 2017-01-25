When David Bowie played Bognor Regis

Bognor Regis musician Russell Hastings has unearthed a fascinating piece of rock history – a poster for a David Bowie concert in Bognor.

Bowie was in concert at the Town Ball Bognor Regis “fresh” – the poster says – “from his chart success with The Laughing Gnome (1967) and other 45 rpm singles.”

The poster – quite apart from the interest in Bowie, who died last year – offers a glimpse at the hip language of the mid-60s.

It boasts Bowie as “the choice of the young generation” in a venue which offers “loud-speakers, a fully-sprung floor and mood lighting”, all adding up to “fabulous entertainment!”

For your seven and six, you didn’t just get Bowie, though. You got The Young Rascals “visiting from America with their songs” and New Vaudeville Band “the unusual sound of Finchley Central.” The poster promises “Bowie in Bognor is Best!”

Russell, who tours with ex-Jam bassist Bruce Foxton in From The Jam, said: “I bought it online and am still working out if it’s legitimate!”

Russell added: “I had the poster framed at the charity organisation Frame of Mind in Bognor.”

Frame of Mind is a community interest company providing picture framing and printing services to businesses and residents. They provide vocational training and wellbeing places for local adults with mental-health issues, learning disabilities and dementia.

Russell said: “They do a fantastic job.”

A spokesman said: “By doing business with us, you are directly helping disadvantaged people in your local community.”

