The music of Johnny Cash lives on...

The Johnny Cash Roadshow heads to The Brook, Southampton on Saturday, May 6.
Spokeswoman Laura Levy said: “The spirit of the Man in Black is alive and ‘kicking like a mule’ with an outstanding celebration of the iconic legend by the Carter/Cash endorsed Johnny Cash Roadshow.
“This is gold standard, fire-cracking entertainment from the first note, delivering an inspired set of cherished numbers with impeccable rhythmic pace. A dynamic performance from an unparalleled group of highly talented musicians and a guaranteed treat for country music lovers and die hard Cash fans alike.
“The stage lights up with a colourful explosion of energy, against a striking backdrop of classic screen imagery of the ‘real deal’. Clive John, captures the essence of Cash with exceptional style and confidence. His deep, distinctive vocals are spot on, evoking pure country magic with Walk the Line, Folsom Prison Blues and A Thing Called Love.
“Charismatic duets are superb. Renditions of Don’t You Think It’s Come Our Time and Jackson, encapsulate the tender charm and uplifting humour shared by the late enigmatic pair. The music doesn’t miss a beat as the set glides seamlessly along, evoking a timeless quality of a golden era with fresh contemporary flair.
“Martin Bentley (bass) is in a league of his own and Nick Davis (guitars) and Darren Bazzoni (drums) first class. Backing vocals by Louise Masters and Amanda Stone add sparkle and glamour as the Carter sisters, complimenting the line up with equally impressive versatility.
“Despite the band’s professional portfolio and slick stage presence they reach a direct intimacy with audiences of all ages that other performers can’t quite pull off. This is more than just a show, it’s a heart warming story played out with genuine passion and a wonderful celebration of one of worlds greatest known artists. Further information including tour dates and new album release, Johnny Cash Roadshow Gold, can be found at www.johnnycashroadshow.com.”
Johnny Cash Roadshow
May
5th Princess Theatre, Torquay
6th The Brook, Southampton
11th City Hall, Newcastle
12th Stratford ArtsHouse, Stratford-upon-Avon,
13th indigo at The O2
16th Gaiety Theatre & Arts Centre, Ayr
17th Civic, Rotherham
20th Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes
21st Pavillion Theatre, Glasgow
23rd Eastbourne Winter Garden
25th Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
June
3rd Clitheroe Grand
8th DeMontfort Hall, Leicester
9th St Helens Theatre Royal
10th Beacon Arts Centre , Customhouse Quay, Greenock
14th Leas Cliff Hall, Folkstone
15th Willyotts Centre, Potters Bar
16th Palace Theatre Southend on Sea
20th Belgrade Theatre Coventry
24th Baths Hall , Scunthorpe
25th The Mill at Sonning
July
10th Bristol Hippadrome
14th Fareham Ferneham Hall
21st Opera House York
23rd Palace Theatre Newark
August
4th White Rock Theatre Hastings
5th The Hawth Crawley
6th Buxton Opera House
24th Jersey Opera House