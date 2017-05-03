The music of Johnny Cash lives on...

The Johnny Cash Roadshow heads to The Brook, Southampton on Saturday, May 6.

Spokeswoman Laura Levy said: “The spirit of the Man in Black is alive and ‘kicking like a mule’ with an outstanding celebration of the iconic legend by the Carter/Cash endorsed Johnny Cash Roadshow.

“This is gold standard, fire-cracking entertainment from the first note, delivering an inspired set of cherished numbers with impeccable rhythmic pace. A dynamic performance from an unparalleled group of highly talented musicians and a guaranteed treat for country music lovers and die hard Cash fans alike.

“The stage lights up with a colourful explosion of energy, against a striking backdrop of classic screen imagery of the ‘real deal’. Clive John, captures the essence of Cash with exceptional style and confidence. His deep, distinctive vocals are spot on, evoking pure country magic with Walk the Line, Folsom Prison Blues and A Thing Called Love.

“Charismatic duets are superb. Renditions of Don’t You Think It’s Come Our Time and Jackson, encapsulate the tender charm and uplifting humour shared by the late enigmatic pair. The music doesn’t miss a beat as the set glides seamlessly along, evoking a timeless quality of a golden era with fresh contemporary flair.

“Martin Bentley (bass) is in a league of his own and Nick Davis (guitars) and Darren Bazzoni (drums) first class. Backing vocals by Louise Masters and Amanda Stone add sparkle and glamour as the Carter sisters, complimenting the line up with equally impressive versatility.

“Despite the band’s professional portfolio and slick stage presence they reach a direct intimacy with audiences of all ages that other performers can’t quite pull off. This is more than just a show, it’s a heart warming story played out with genuine passion and a wonderful celebration of one of worlds greatest known artists. Further information including tour dates and new album release, Johnny Cash Roadshow Gold, can be found at www.johnnycashroadshow.com.”

Johnny Cash Roadshow

May

5th Princess Theatre, Torquay

6th The Brook, Southampton

11th City Hall, Newcastle

12th Stratford ArtsHouse, Stratford-upon-Avon,

13th indigo at The O2

16th Gaiety Theatre & Arts Centre, Ayr

17th Civic, Rotherham

20th Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes

21st Pavillion Theatre, Glasgow

23rd Eastbourne Winter Garden

25th Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

June

3rd Clitheroe Grand

8th DeMontfort Hall, Leicester

9th St Helens Theatre Royal

10th Beacon Arts Centre , Customhouse Quay, Greenock

14th Leas Cliff Hall, Folkstone

15th Willyotts Centre, Potters Bar

16th Palace Theatre Southend on Sea

20th Belgrade Theatre Coventry

24th Baths Hall , Scunthorpe

25th The Mill at Sonning

July

10th Bristol Hippadrome

14th Fareham Ferneham Hall

21st Opera House York

23rd Palace Theatre Newark

August

4th White Rock Theatre Hastings

5th The Hawth Crawley

6th Buxton Opera House

24th Jersey Opera House